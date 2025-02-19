A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official met with visiting senior officials of Afghanistan's Taliban-led interim government in Tokyo on Tuesday and urged them to cooperate with the international community.

Toshihide Ando, director-general of the ministry's Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, also mentioned the need to promote respect for human rights and an inclusive political process, according to informed sources.

The Taliban officials came to Japan at the invitation of the nonprofit Nippon Foundation. The organization has said it invited several senior Taliban officials to Japan to persuade them of the need to accept humanitarian aid from other countries for the vulnerable population in Afghanistan, and aim for them to "nurture a wider perspective" given that women and children are living under harsh conditions.

The group refrained from elaborating who is actually making the visit and their itinerary due to security reasons.

The Japanese government has not recognized the Taliban regime as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

On Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed Nippon Foundation's move, which he said complements Japan's efforts to promote human rights and an inclusive political process along with the international society.