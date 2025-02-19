Bogus child pornography claims, fabricated support for communism and fake posts showing Elon Musk calling for his removal — a deluge of disinformation is targeting a top judge in suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.
South Korea's Constitutional Court has for weeks deliberated on whether to uphold a parliamentary vote to remove Yoon from office over his failed December bid to impose martial law in the country.
Leading the often-tense proceedings has been Moon Hyung-bae, the court's soft-spoken, liberal-leaning interim head, appointed to the bench in 2019 by then-president Moon Jae-in.
