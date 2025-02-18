Taiwan is exploring buying arms worth billions of dollars from the United States, sources briefed on the matter said, hoping to win support from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as China continues to apply military pressure on the island.

Three sources familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said Taiwan is in talks with Washington.

The package is meant to demonstrate to the United States that Taiwan is committed to its defense, one of the sources said.