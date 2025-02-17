European officials are working on a major new package to ramp up defense spending and support Kyiv as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

The spending plans won’t be announced until after the German election on Feb. 23 in order to avoid stirring up controversy before the vote, according to officials briefed on the plans.

A handful of EU leaders has been invited to Paris on Monday to start drawing up their response after U.S. officials spelled out in stark terms that there is a limit to how much the U.S. is prepared to do.