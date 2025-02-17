Student volunteers from Fukushima University have launched an internet community radio program featuring Iitate, a village in Fukushima Prefecture striving to restore itself after the meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant as a result of the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.

The program, titled Mura Radio Iitate Mura (mura means "village" in Japanese), features events held in the village and talks about residents’ everyday life and feelings.

By spreading word about the realities faced by Iitate's aging population and allowing more people to get acquainted with the village, the student volunteers hope to support its revitalization.