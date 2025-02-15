U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday posted on social media a single sentence that appears to encapsulate his attitude as he tests the nation’s legal and constitutional boundaries in the process of upending the federal government and punishing his perceived enemies.

"He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” Trump wrote, first on his social media platform Truth Social, then on social platform X.

By late afternoon, Trump had pinned the statement to the top of his Truth Social feed, making it clear it was not a passing thought but one he wanted people to absorb. The official White House account on X posted his message in the evening.