The top diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States on Saturday held their first meeting following U.S. President Donald Trump's election, reaffirming "the unshakable trilateral partnership” and pledging to boost security and economic cooperation amid concerns over the three-way relationship's durability.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in the German city, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio “pledged to take decisive actions to counter threats, enhance economic resilience and advance shared interests,” they said in a joint statement.

“The secretary and foreign ministers underscored the necessity of enhancing the strength of the alliances to ensure peace and prosperity, including through robust security cooperation among the three countries,” they added, specifically noting continued trilateral military exercises.