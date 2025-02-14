The U.S. government began firing thousands of people at multiple agencies on Thursday as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk accelerate their purge of America's federal bureaucracy, union sources and employees familiar with the moves said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides health care for veterans, said it had let go of more than 1,000 employees who were in their probationary period, while the U.S. Forest Service was set to fire more than 3,000.

Termination emails have been sent in the past 48 hours to workers across the government, mostly recently hired employees still on probation, at agencies such as the Department of Education, the Small Business Administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the General Services Administration, which manages many federal buildings.