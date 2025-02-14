New British legislation designed to crack down on smuggling gangs the government blames for a surge in people crossing the Channel in flimsy inflatable boats will fail to deter people from trying, experts say.

The Border Security and Asylum Immigration bill, due to be debated in parliament this month, includes measures to rein in organized crime gangs the interior minister, Yvette Cooper, has said are behind the often-deadly Channel crossings.

But experts say the bill and anti-smuggling laws across Europe will not stem migration and often target the wrong people. They also drive people to take even more perilous journeys on their quest to reach European destinations.