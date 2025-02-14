Short of a majority in the Lower House, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition is concentrating its efforts on passing its budget by March 2 to give Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba much-needed oxygen and help him navigate the latter half of the parliamentary session slated to last until June 22.

The budget for a new fiscal year automatically becomes law 30 days after its approval in the Lower House, according to Japan's Constitution, regardless of the outcome of debates in the upper chamber of parliament.

Negotiations over the minority government’s proposed budget for fiscal 2025 reached a turning point Friday, with the ruling coalition expediting discussions to secure external approval and the opposition eager to leave its own mark in the debate.