The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Thursday that it has begun the Pacific Steller joint exercise with the U.S. and French navies in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines.

This is the first drill involving MSDF vessels along with U.S. and French aircraft carriers. From Japan, the MSDF destroyer Kaga, which is becoming a de facto aircraft carrier, and others joined the exercise.

The joint drill, which will last until Tuesday, is apparently aimed at keeping China in check.

Participating in the drill were patrol aircraft and a total of 11 vessels including the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and the French Navy's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.

It is the first time since the 1960s that a French aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Pacific.

On Thursday, two vessels belonging to the aircraft carrier strike group centered on the Charles de Gaulle called at the U.S. naval facility White Beach in Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture.

The port call was part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with allies and friendly countries in the Indo-Pacific region, in light of China's increasing assertiveness.

The joint exercise included antisubmarine and antiaircraft combat training, MSDF officials said.

The MSDF plans to upgrade the Kaga into an aircraft carrier by operating it with F-35B fighter jets. Last year, the destroyer underwent a major renovation of its bow and conducted landing tests with U.S. military aircraft.