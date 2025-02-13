Public support for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was almost unchanged in February from the previous month, remaining in the so-called danger zone below 30%, a Jiji Press opinion poll has shown.

The Ishiba Cabinet's approval rating was up 0.3 percentage point at 28.5%, while its disapproval rating was down 0.2 point at 40.1%.

The survey found that 58.7% of respondents supported a call by Nippon Ishin no Kai (the Japan Innovation Party), an opposition party, for scrapping the income cap for free high school education, vastly outnumbering the 25.6% who opposed it.