Hungarian police said Tuesday that disciplinary action has been taken against five officers for failing to respond to a Japanese woman's reports of domestic abuse by her ex-husband.

The 43-year-old woman's body was found in a burnt-out apartment in Budapest on Jan. 29. After initially ruling out foul play, police arrested her Irish ex-husband earlier this month on suspicion of murder.

An investigation revealed that on the day of the fire, the ex-husband, 43, had left the apartment with his two children and later returned to alert emergency services of a fire after allegedly killing his ex-wife. An autopsy of the woman’s body showed signs of assault.