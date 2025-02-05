An Irish man has been detained in Hungary on suspicion of murdering his 43-year-old Japanese ex-wife, the mother of their two children, police said Tuesday.

The charred body of the victim — whose name was not revealed by authorities — was found in a burned-out apartment in central Budapest on Jan. 29, and investigators initially did not suspect foul play.

According to Hungarian police the ex-husband, who was in town to visit the children, had alerted the emergency services, but signs suggested the fire was caused by the victim smoking in her bed.