A suspected gas explosion at a department store in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung has killed at least five people and injured seven others, the fire department said Thursday.
The blast occurred on the 12th floor of the building, where construction was taking place, the department said in a statement.
The food court on the 12th floor was closed at the time due to the building work, it added.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.