The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) protested a decision by the White House on Tuesday to bar an Associated Press reporter from an event with U.S. President Donald Trump over the news agency's decision to continue referring to the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump signed an executive order in January directing the Interior Secretary to change the name of the body of water to the Gulf of America.

"The White House cannot dictate how news organizations report the news, nor should it penalize working journalists because it is unhappy with their editors' decisions," Eugene Daniels, president of the association, said Tuesday in a statement posted on X.