U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the Trump administration will work to make the U.S. the "gold standard worldwide” for artificial intelligence as he issued strong warnings against regulating political speech.

Speaking Tuesday to an audience in Paris that included several European Union leaders, he took particular aim at the bloc’s tough regulatory approach to social media platforms and AI, accusing it of trying to clamp down on Silicon Valley.

"The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies with international footprints,” Vance said during an AI summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. "Now America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it’s a terrible mistake, not just for the United States of America, but for your own countries.”