U.S. President Donald Trump ordered agencies on Tuesday to work closely with top adviser Elon Musk's effort to shrink the federal workforce by identifying government employees who can be laid off and functions that can be eliminated entirely.

With his 4-year-old son by his side or on his shoulders, Musk stood alongside Trump in the Oval Office at the White House before the order was signed. The billionaire answered questions from reporters, making it clear that he is leading Trump's government downsizing efforts.

Wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, the world's richest man defended his role as an unelected official granted unprecedented authority by the president to dismantle parts of the U.S. government.