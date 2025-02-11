At a regular convention in Tokyo on Tuesday, the opposition Democratic Party for the People adopted its fiscal 2025 policy platform highlighting its pledge to increase take-home pay.

The convention came at a time when the party aims to boost morale further in the run-up to this summer's House of Councilors poll, following its spectacular performance in last year's general election.

The fiscal 2025 platform stresses that increasing people's take-home pay through measures including a revision of the minimum annual taxable income level from the current ¥1.03 million is the most important political challenge for the party.