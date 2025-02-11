Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is poised to make plans for visiting China, after holding his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

Some in the Ishiba administration are eyeing a plan for the prime minister to visit China during Japan's holiday period in early May at the earliest.

Ishiba, who took office last October, hopes to hold his second meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to enhance momentum for improving Sino-Japanese relations.