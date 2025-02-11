South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol blamed the "malicious" opposition for his decision to declare martial law, telling a court on Tuesday that their refusal to applaud him or shake his hand exposed their plans to "destroy" his government.

The former prosecutor plunged democratic South Korea into political turmoil when he declared martial law on Dec. 3, suspending civilian rule and sending soldiers to parliament.

The attempt lasted only six hours as the opposition-led parliament defied troops to vote the declaration down, later impeaching him over the move.