Looking to boost interoperability and highlight their commitment to the global rules-based order, the U.S., Australia, Japan and the Philippines conducted a joint naval patrol within Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) last week. It was the kind of move that is becoming routine.

But some are calling on Manila to do more.

To fully capitalize on growing international support amid intensifying maritime rows with Beijing, a growing number of Philippine officials and experts are calling on Manila to go a step further and consider joint coast guard and naval patrols near Chinese government vessels operating in disputed waters — a move the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has shied away from to avoid further escalating tensions.