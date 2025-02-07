Shortly after President Donald Trump mused Friday over imposing tariffs on Japan while sitting alongside the country’s prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, the Japanese leader was asked by a reporter to reflect on his first meeting with Trump. It was a prime opportunity to respond to Trump’s economic threat.

Instead, Ishiba took a different tack — becoming the latest foreign leader to fawn over, rather than flout, the American president.

"I was so excited to see such a celebrity on television,” Ishiba said, prompting Trump to turn to him and smile from ear to ear. "On television he is frightening, and he has a very strong personality, but when I met with him, actually, he was very sincere and very powerful, and with strong will for the United States.”