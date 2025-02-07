One person has died and four more have been seriously injured due to heavy snow in parts of Japan, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

A powerful cold air mass, the strongest of the season, continued on Thursday, with conditions particularly harsh in Niigata and northern Tohoku. Eight houses in Hokkaido have sustained partial damage.

The prolonged cold spell has already driven snowfall totals past seasonal averages in many areas. As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Meteorological Agency reported 3.92 meters of snow at Sukayu Onsen in Aomori Prefecture, 3.24 meters in the village of Okura in Yamagata Prefecture and 3.2 meters in the city of Uonuma in Niigata Prefecture.

More snowfall is expected through Saturday as another wave of frigid air moves in. The Meteorological Agency warns that heavy snow could reach areas that rarely experience a significant accumulation, including the plains of the Kinki and Tokai regions, as well as Shikoku.

Snow in the city of Toyama on Wednesday | Alexander Howell-Jackson

Beyond snowfall, strong winds are expected to cause blizzards and hazardous coastal conditions. Marine forecasts indicate worsening conditions nationwide, with high waves and rough seas anticipated.

Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of blizzards, avalanches and the risk of accumulated snow falling from rooftops.

Transportation disruptions are expected to continue. NEXCO West Japan warned of potential road closures going into Saturday and urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

Air travel is also affected. ANA canceled 30 domestic flights on Friday, including routes to Shonai Airport in Yamagata Prefecture, affecting approximately 2,230 passengers. JAL warned that additional cancelations may follow depending on weather conditions throughout the day.