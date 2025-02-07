The government on Thursday presented a plan to allow foreign nationals to engage in home care services under the country's specified skilled worker program as part of efforts to alleviate severe labor shortages.

The government also proposed easing regulations so that more foreign nationals can work in the restaurant industry and at manufacturers of industrial products, which are also struggling with labor shortages.

The proposals were submitted to the first meeting of Justice Ministry panel, which is discussing revisions to the country's programs for accepting foreign workers. The government aims to amend related operational guidelines for each sector based on the immigration control law as early as this spring.