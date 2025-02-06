The number of criminal cases reported to police in Japan increased for the third year in a row in 2024 according to data released in a report by the National Police Agency on Thursday, mainly due a rise in the number of cases of investment fraud and scams via social media.

A survey released in the same report also found that an increasing number of people feel that Japan has become less safe in the past decade.

According to the data, there were 737,679 crimes reported to police in 2024, up 4.9% from the year before, although this was lower than the number before the pandemic in 2019.