For a third day, thousands of people fled the Greek island of Santorini by sea and air on Tuesday, as more earthquakes shook the top travel destination.

Some 7,000 people have left the island, known for its spectacular cliffside views and dormant volcano, which has been hit by hundreds of tremors since last week, officials said.

One quake with a magnitude of 4.9 hit early Tuesday, and hours later, was followed by a 5.0-magnitude tremor.