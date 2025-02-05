Panama is weighing whether to cancel its contract with a Hong Kong-based company that operates ports near the Panama Canal, according to people with knowledge of the situation, a potential concession to defuse U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats about countering China’s influence around the key waterway.

The government of President Jose Raul Mulino is weighing the possibility of canceling the contracts held by Hutchison Ports PPC, a subsidiary of conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, according to the people, who asked not to be identified given the commercial and political sensitivity of the issue.

They cautioned that no decision has been made and that the government would proceed in a way intended to avoid lawsuits and follow due process. Panama’s presidential office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and Hutchison Ports didn’t respond to a request for comment.