Osaka police announced Wednesday that they have identified the remains of a dismembered body in a mountainous area of Higashiosaka on Jan. 25 as an official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The deceased, 52-year-old Takamichi Kamioka, had been missing since late last year, prompting his family to file a missing persons report.

Prior to the body’s identification, police had arrested 28-year-old Hiroto Oki, an unemployed resident of Osaka’s Chuo Ward, Monday on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.