After Russia's 2022 invasion, Ukraine's normally febrile political life was becalmed under martial law. But there have been growing signs of activity picking up, as the United States has set its sights on finishing the war with Russia quickly.

In the past week, one Ukrainian political camp has accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team of caring more about elections than the war, Kyiv's mayor has said a presidential appointee is sabotaging his work and opposition figures have been traveling overseas.

"It's to do with Trump, the expectation that there will be negotiations. ... The activity has increased, there's clearly more domestic political nervousness," said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based political analyst.