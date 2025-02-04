Once famed as an industrial powerhouse that produced some of the world's finest steel, Rotherham is now known as the epicenter of the U.K. grooming scandal, leaving the town angry, ashamed and needing answers.

The issue of U.K. grooming gangs was again thrust into the spotlight when tech billionaire Elon Musk launched incendiary attacks on his X platform against the U.K. government for resisting calls for a new national inquiry.

Over the course of several decades, men of mostly South Asian origin in various English towns are suspected of abusing thousands of mostly white girls from working class families, often from troubled homes. More than 100 people have been convicted of the crimes.