A 25-year-old man accused of attempted murder and other charges for throwing an explosive at then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April 2023 denied Tuesday any intent to kill him.

Ryuji Kimura made the denial during the first hearing of his lay judge trial at the Wakayama District Court.

The trial is expected to focus on the power of the explosive — apparently a homemade pipe bomb — as well as whether Kimura had murderous intent. His silence since his arrest has led to questions about his motive.