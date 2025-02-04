China has eased travel curbs on Uyghurs but maintains "severe restrictions" on those seeking to go abroad or visit family in Xinjiang, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report said Monday.

Beijing stands accused of detaining more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslims in its northwestern region, in a campaign that the United Nations has said may constitute "crimes against humanity."

China vehemently denies the allegations, saying the policies have rooted out extremism in Xinjiang and brought about economic development.