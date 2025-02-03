People laid flowers Monday at Yokohama Port in Kanagawa Prefecture to pray for those who died after contracting COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which arrived at the port five years ago.

A group formed by those who were on the ship at the time has claimed that the government's examination of the cluster infections was insufficient, seeking a re-examination in order not to repeat the tragedy.

The cluster infections on the ship broke out in February 2020. Of a total of 3,711 passengers and crew members, 712 became infected with the novel coronavirus and 14 died from the disease, including a person who died after returning home on a chartered plane.