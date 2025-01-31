U.S. President Donald Trump quickly politicized the air collision between an American Airlines Group regional jet and a military helicopter, blaming diversity, equity and inclusion programs for the nation's most deadly commercial airline accident in over a decade.

Trump said he didn’t know the true cause of the deadly crash, but said he had opinions, reaching for his familiar attack on diversity initiatives. When pressed for evidence, Trump credited his conclusion to "common sense.”

"I have common sense, okay? And unfortunately, a lot of people don’t,” he said. "We want brilliant people doing this. This is a major chess game at the highest level, when you have 60 planes coming in during a short period of time.”