Application fees for many required immigration procedures for foreign residents of Japan will increase by as much as 50% starting April 1, with the Immigration Services Agency (ISA) citing rising prices and personnel costs for the first price hikes for some of the procedures in over four decades.

All applications submitted by March 31 will still be subject to the current fees, even if they are approved after the higher prices go into effect.

Fees for changing residence status and renewing period of stay will rise to ¥6,000 ($40) from the current ¥4,000 if applied for in person. Online applications will be slightly cheaper at ¥5,500.