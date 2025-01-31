The number of foreign workers in Japan has hit a record high for the 12th straight year, reflecting severe labor shortages in the country, labor ministry data showed Friday.

Foreign workers totaled 2,302,587 as of the end of October last year, growing 12.4% from a year before.

By nationality, Vietnamese workers was the largest group with 570,708 people, up 10.1%, followed by Chinese workers who numbered 408,805, up 2.7%. Workers from Myanmar and Indonesia logged the fastest rates of increase, up 61.0% and 39.5%, respectively.

The number of manufacturing workers of foreign nationalities increased 8.3% to 598,314, making up 26.0% of all foreign workers, while that of service sector workers grew 10.5% to 354,418. Foreign workers in the medical and welfare sector increased most, up 28.1%.

Workers with visa statuses for specialized and technical fields made up the largest group of foreign workers as they numbered 718,812, up 20.6%.

The number of foreign workers in Tokyo stood at 585,791, accounting for 25.4% of the total. The increase in foreign workers was largest in Nagasaki Prefecture at 28.1%, followed by Hokkaido at 23.8% and Fukui Prefecture at 22.5%.