The Osaka High Court on Thursday revoked the Finance Ministry's decision not to disclose documents related to a document-tampering scandal that led to the suicide of a ministry official.

Presiding Judge Kenji Maki overturned an Osaka District Court ruling that dismissed a petition by Masako Akagi, the widow of the late ministry official, Toshio, to nullify the ministry decision.

Akagi argued that it was illegal for the ministry not to disclose administrative documents it had voluntarily submitted to prosecutors regarding the scandal related to the discount sale of state land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to Akie Abe, the widow of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.