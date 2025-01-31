Four years after Myanmar's military seized power in a coup, the country is in the grip of a bloody civil war that has driven many of the country's young across the border to Thailand.

There, they scrape by doing hard jobs for little pay — often living in fear of being arrested and sent back to Myanmar.

Reporters met three of them in Mahachai, a district of Samut Sakhon in Bangkok's western suburbs known as "Little Myanmar" for its population of migrant workers.