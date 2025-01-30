European officials are trying to rally support from member states as they brace for President Donald Trump to play on their divisions to force through his "America First” agenda.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, urged member states in a private meeting last week to remain united, with some comparing the situation to the Brexit negotiations, according to people familiar with the discussion. Back then, the U.K. tried to undercut the bloc’s strength by seeking bilateral deals with individual countries.

Leaders including Germany’s Olaf Scholz, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen have jetted across the continent since Trump’s inauguration to discuss how to deal with risks posed by the new administration in Washington.