The United States and Russia have pledged their readiness to resume nuclear disarmament talks after years of confrontation, but analysts are skeptical that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can or even want to reach a breakthrough new agreement.

Days after returning to the White House for a second term, Trump said he would like to see "denuclearization" and called for China to join the talks between Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

The Kremlin immediately confirmed its interest in launching talks "as soon as possible," saying last week that French and British nuclear weapon stockpiles should also be taken into account.