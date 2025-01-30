Nesting activity among sea turtles in Amami Oshima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture, has continued to decline, raising concerns among researchers about population numbers.

While the island is known as a year-round destination for snorkeling and one of the best spots in the country to see sea turtles in their natural habitat, last year’s nesting figures were the second lowest since data collection began in 2012.

Scientists believe declining populations may be a key factor and have warned that a long-term analysis is needed to assess the situation.