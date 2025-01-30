As many sake breweries in Japan grapple with challenges such as an aging population of toji master brewers, a lack of successors and deteriorating facilities, food manufacturers are stepping in to sustain their operations and preserve their legacy for future generations.

Such initiatives coincide with a growing recognition of traditional sake-making techniques, including those used for shochu and awamori spirits, which were added to UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2024.

By leveraging their own expertise accumulated over years, food manufacturers are not only revitalizing sake brewing but also integrating brewing knowledge and by-products into their core business operations, creating valuable synergies.