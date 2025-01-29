Russia is sending cargoes of sanctioned oil to India on tankers that have been designated by the U.S. Treasury — setting up an acid test of Moscow's ability to get around aggressive measures imposed by Washington earlier this month.

Three shipments of heavily sanctioned Arctic oil are all being carried to the South Asian country’s ports on tankers that were designated by the U.S. Treasury on Jan. 10. In the Pacific, at least two cargoes from Sakhalin Island also appear to be on the way to India, having spent time on U.S.-listed vessels.

India has indicated that it would only allow sanctioned tankers that loaded before Jan. 10 into its ports — provided they get there before Feb. 27. All five shipments collected their consignments after Jan. 10.