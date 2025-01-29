Israel, backed by Washington, will cease contact with the U.N.'s Palestinian humanitarian relief agency UNRWA and any body acting on its behalf, its U.N. envoy said Tuesday, drawing condemnation from aid groups.

Signaling a shift in the U.S. position on the agency by the administration of President Donald Trump, a U.S. envoy voiced support for the decision and called for a probe into Israeli claims UNRWA sites were used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

UNRWA's offices and staff in Israel play a major role in the provision of health care and education to Palestinians, including those living in Gaza, devastated by 15 months of war with Israel.