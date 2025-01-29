Fuji TV continues to be in the public spotlight as the focus of a scandal — which began with reporting by two weekly magazines about alleged “serious trouble” between celebrity Masahiro Nakai and a woman — shifts from the broadcaster’s handling of the issue to its overall corporate culture.

With the most recent revelation on Tuesday that parts of the original story by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun were incorrect — suggesting Fuji TV may have had less to do with the incident than first thought — the plot continues to thicken.