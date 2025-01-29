A massive sinkhole engulfed a truck at a Saitama prefectural road intersection on Tuesday morning, trapping the driver and triggering an extensive rescue operation.

According to Jiji Press, the collapse occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. in the city of Yashio, creating a chasm about 5 meters wide and 10 meters deep, local police said. Witnesses reported that the ground gave way just moments before the truck drove into the area, causing the vehicle to plummet into the hole, according to NHK.

Firefighters deployed a crane in a bid to rescue the 74-year-old driver. While initial efforts to free him stretched into the night, a nearby section of the road caved in at around 1 a.m. Wednesday — roughly 15 hours after the incident — causing utility poles to sink and restaurant signs to fall, complicating the operation.