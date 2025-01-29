Tokyo’s cherry blossoms are set to begin blooming on March 21, according to a forecast released Wednesday by private weather company Weathernews.

The projection is based on more than 2 million reports from participants in the company’s “Sakura Project,” alongside temperature data, meteorological models and research at major viewing sites.

This year’s cherry blossom season is expected to align with or slightly precede historical averages in western and eastern Japan. While last year’s blooms were delayed in the south of the Kanto region, this most recent forecast suggests a return to normal timing.