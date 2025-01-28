Filming in dirty, bug-infested rooms with scant breaks and shared sex toys: Colombia's "webcam models" are speaking out about abuse in one of the world's top providers of adult webcam content.
Despite their clients being thousands of kilometers away — mainly in the United States and Europe — many webcam sex workers say they have suffered physical and emotional mistreatment.
Some studio bosses in Colombia, they say, prey on cis- and transgender women from poor backgrounds or with low education levels, or single mothers trying to make ends meet.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.