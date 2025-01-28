Filming in dirty, bug-infested rooms with scant breaks and shared sex toys: Colombia's "webcam models" are speaking out about abuse in one of the world's top providers of adult webcam content.

Despite their clients being thousands of kilometers away — mainly in the United States and Europe — many webcam sex workers say they have suffered physical and emotional mistreatment.

Some studio bosses in Colombia, they say, prey on cis- and transgender women from poor backgrounds or with low education levels, or single mothers trying to make ends meet.