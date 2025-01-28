U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday fired more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers who brought two criminal cases against him, an official said, as the Republican moves swiftly to exert greater control over the department.

The officials were fired after Acting Attorney General James McHenry, a Trump appointee, concluded they "could not be trusted to faithfully implement the President’s agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the President," a Justice Department official said.

McHenry cited Trump's power as chief executive under the U.S. Constitution to justify the firings, according to a copy of the termination letter.